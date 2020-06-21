Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 4 With Karnataka's Krishnappa Gowtham

Watch India A, Karnataka and Kings XI Punjab Cricketer K Gowtham take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket.

Karthik Lakshmanan |June 21, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 4 With Karnataka's Krishnappa Gowtham

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India A, Karnataka and Kings XI Punjab Cricketer K Gowtham take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.

QUESTIONS:

Easy section

1. Is a bowler allowed to bowl without a run up?

A: Yes

B: No

2. The team needs 1 run to win. The batsman, on 98, hits the ball and runs two. How much will his score be at the end of the game?

A: 99

B: 100

C: 98

3. For which of the following dismissals does the bowler get credit?

A: Run out

B: Hit wicket

C: Hit the ball twice

D: Obstructing the field

4. The batsmen in the middle run 3 runs. However, both of them ran short (failed to reach the crease) in the second run. How many runs are awarded?

A: 1

B: 2

Medium section

5. In which of the following dismissals will the batsman be dismissed even in case of a no-ball?

A: Run out

B: Hit the ball twice

C: Obstructing the field

D: All of the above

6. A batsman is out hit wicket and caught at the same time. How is his dismissal recorded?

A: Hit wicket

B: Caught

C: Hit wicket & caught

7. A batsman defends a ball to the pitch. Instinctively, he picks up the ball and passes it to the bowler. The fielding team appeals. What does the umpire do?

A: Calls it not out, warns fielding side for needless appealing.

B: Gives the batsman out for obstruction

C: Gives the batsman out hit the ball twice

Tough section

8. A tailender hits the ball to the deep and attempts three runs. While nearly completing the third run, the fielder deliberately throws the ball to the boundary hoping to keep the tailender on strike. How many runs are awarded?

A: 4 (boundary)

B: 6 (2 completed runs + boundary)

C: 7 (2 completed + 1 in progress + boundary)

9. A striker hits the ball straight. It touches the bowler's finger on the full and then hits the stump, and then directly ricochets to the mid-wicket fielder. The non striker was out of his crease when the ball hit the stumps. What happens?

A: The non striker is run out

B: The striker is out caught

C: Both batsmen are given out

10. The striker hits the ball in the air. As the mid-on fielder gets under the ball to catch it, the non-striker shouts to distract him. The fielder drops the catch. What happens?

A: The striker is out for obstruction

B: The non striker is out for obstruction

C: Both batsmen are not out

Gowtham got 7/10. How many did you get right?

ANSWERS:

1. A (Yes)

17.2 Start of an over: An over has started when the bowler starts his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, starts his/her action for the first delivery of that over.

2. A (99)

16.6 Winning hit or extras: 16.6.1 As soon as a result is reached as defined in 16.1, 16.2, 16.3, 16.4 or 16.5.1, the match is at an end.  Nothing that happens thereafter, except as in Law 41.18.2 (Penalty runs), shall be regarded as part of it.

3. B (Hit wicket)

4. B (2)

18.4.3 if both batsmen run short in one and the same run, this shall be regarded as only one short run.

5. D (hit the ball twice, obstruction, run out)

21.18 Out from a No ball: When No ball has been called, neither batsman shall be out under any of the Laws except 34 (Hit the ball twice), 37 (Obstructing the field) or 38 (Run out).

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge With Varun Aaron

6. B (caught)

33.5 Caught to take precedence: If the criteria of 33.1 are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he/she is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.

7. B (out for obstruction)

37.4 Returning the ball to a fielder: Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he/she uses the bat or any part of his/her person to return the ball to any fielder.

8. C (3 + 4 = 7)

19.8 Overthrow or wilful act of fielder

If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be

any runs for penalties awarded to either side and the allowance for the boundary and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.

9. B (Striker out caught)

33.5 Caught to take precedence: If the criteria of 33.1 are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he/she is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.

10. A (Striker out obstruction)

37.3 OBSTRUCTING A BALL FROM BEING CAUGHT: 37.3.1 If the delivery is not a No ball, the striker is out Obstructing the field if wilful obstruction or distraction by either batsman prevents the striker being out Caught.

ALSO WATCH: Laws of Cricket Challenge with Parthiv Patel

PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.

K GowthamkarnatakaKings XI punjabKrishnappa Gowthamlaws of cricketLaws of Cricket Challenge

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more