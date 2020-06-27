WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 5 With Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Mukund

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India and Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.
Easy section
1. A team needs 4 runs to win a match. The batsman hits it to the deep. Seeing the ball going towards the boundary, the fielder throws his cap at the ball and stops it, with the batsmen completing only one run. Who won the match?
A: Batting team
B: Bowling team
2. A team needs 4 runs to win the match. The batsman hits it to the deep. The fielder dives and accidentally, his cap falls on the ball. The ball does not reach the boundary, and the batsmen complete only 1 run. Who won the match?
3. Who decides if conditions are good/fit for play?
A: Match referee
B: Umpires together
C: Mutual decision by captains
D: The more senior umpire
4. The ball goes close to the stumps after the batsman defends. To protect his wicket, the batsman kicks the ball and it goes to the boundary. What happens next?
A: The batting side is given four leg byes
B: No runs are awarded
C: The batsman is given out obstructing the field
Medium section
5. Where should the toss happen?
A: Only on the Pitch
B: Adjacent to the pitch
C: Anywhere in field of play
D: Anywhere inside the stadium
6. Within how much time should an incoming batsman be in a position to face the next ball, to avoid being given out Timed Out?
A: 10 minutes
B: 8 minutes
C: 3 minutes
D: No such restriction
7. A batsman is on 96. His team needs 1 run to win the match. He runs two runs, after which the ball goes to the boundary. What's his final score?
A: 97
B: 98
C: 100
Tough section
8. The batsman is getting ready to face a ball when the wicketkeeper, standing up to the stumps, sneezes. The batsman is distracted and bowled. What should the umpire do?
A: Give the batsman out bowled
B: Give the batsman not out
C: Signal dead ball and get the ball re-bowled
D: Warn the wicketkeeper and give the batsman not out
9. The match is happening in a very big ground. The batsman hits the ball to the deep and runs five runs. After completion of the fifth run, the ball rolls past the boundary. How many runs are given?
A: 4 (boundary)
B: 5 (runs that are ran)
C: 9 (boundary + 5 runs)
10. In an ODI match, the bowler oversteps and the ball is hit by the batsman in the air. The ball directly touches the spider-cam cable and then falls beyond the boundary line. How many runs, if any, are awarded?
A: No run, it is a dead ball
B: 7 runs (1 for no ball and six for boundary)
C: 6 runs
D: 1 run
Abhinav Mukund got a perfect 10! Find out your score:
ANSWERS
1. A (Batting team)
28.2 Fielding the ball
28.2.3 If a fielder illegally fields the ball, the ball shall immediately become dead and award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side.
2. B (bowling team)
28.2.2 It is not illegal fielding if the ball in play makes contact with a piece of clothing, equipment or any other object which has accidentally fallen from the fielder’s person.
3. B (Umpires together)
Law 2.7 Fitness for play
2.7.1 It is solely for the umpires together to decide whether either conditions of ground, weather or light or exceptional circumstances mean that it would be dangerous or unreasonable for play to take place.
4. B (No runs)
5. C (Field of play)
13.4 The toss: The captains shall toss a coin for the choice of innings, on the field of play.
6. C (3 minutes)
40.1 Out Timed out: After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming batsman must, unless Time has been called, be in position to take guard or for the other batsman to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batsman will be out, Timed out.
7. A (97)
16.6 Winning hit or extras: As soon as a result is reached as defined in 16.1, 16.2, 16.3, 16.4 or 16.5.1, the match is at an end. Nothing that happens thereafter, except as in Law 41.18.2 (Penalty runs), shall be regarded as part of it.
8. C (dead ball and re-bowl)
20.4.2.5 the striker is not ready for the delivery of the ball and, if the ball is delivered, makes no attempt to play it. Provided the umpire is satisfied that the striker had adequate reason for not being ready, the ball shall not count as one of the over.
20.4.2.6 the striker is distracted by any noise or movement or in any other way while preparing to receive, or receiving a delivery. This shall apply whether the source of the distraction is within the match or outside it.
9. B (5)
19.7.3 When a boundary is scored, the batting side, except in the circumstances of 19.8, shall be awarded whichever is the greater of
19.7.3.1 the allowance for the boundary
19.7.3.2 the runs completed by the batsmen together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant the boundary is scored.)
10. D (1 run)
20.1.3 In a match where cameras are being used on or over the field of play (e.g. Spidercam), should a ball that has been hit by the batsman make contact, while still in play, with the camera, its apparatus or its cable, either umpire shall call and signal ‘dead ball’. The ball shall not count as one of the over and no runs shall be scored. If the delivery was called a No ball it shall count and the Noball penalty shall be applied. No other runs (including penalty runs) apart from the Noball penalty shall be scored.
PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.
