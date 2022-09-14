Watch: The Legendary India vs Pakistan Bowl Out at the Inaugural 2007 ICC World T20

On September 14 in 2007, the cricket world witnessed one of the most iconic moments in the history of the T20Is as the MS Dhoni-led India defeated Pakistan via a bowl-out in the group stage encounter of the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The match ended in a tie after Pakistan batter Misbah-ul-Haq was run out of the last ball of the contest. However, the tournament regulations did not allow for the points to be shared, and thus the match had to be decided by a bowl-out.

ICC on Wednesday shared the highlights from the intense bowl-out between the perennial rivals that took place on this very day, 14 years ago. The bowl-out, similar to a penalty shootout in football, saw both teams attempt to hit the stumps with no batter in front of it. Each strike would give them a point.

For India, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Robin Uthappa were right on the money and struck the stumps. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul, and Shahid Afridi, all missed the mark. India won the bowl-out owing to their 3-0 lead.

“On this Day in 2007 India v Pakistan at World T20 finished in a tie and India won the bowl-out!” ICC wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the match, Uthappa’s superb half-century had rekindled Indian hopes after Mohammad Asif’s brilliant new-ball spell had skittled India’s top order in the first innings. In overcast circumstances, Asif bowled four brilliant overs in a row to outwit the Indian top 4. However, after falling to 36 for 4, India rallied to 141 for 9, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Irfan Pathan supporting Uthappa’s fabulous effort.

India then fielded and bowled brilliantly to defend the target, but Pakistan surged back in the final three overs. With one needed off the ultimate ball of the innings, Misbah-ul-Haq could not make it to the non-strikers’ end and was run out.

The bowl-out (now replaced by the Super Over) followed as India held their nerves to win the riveting contest. The two juggernauts then met in the final of the same event where India clinched a nail-biting 5-run victory and were crowned as the first world champions of the format.

