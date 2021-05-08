CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » WATCH: The Spell That Brought Arzan Nagwaswalla in National Reckoning

WATCH: The Spell That Brought Arzan Nagwaswalla in National Reckoning

WATCH: The Spell That Brought Arzan Nagwaswalla in National Reckoning

The 23-year-old Arzan Nagwaswalla is part of the standby list for the World Test Championship final and the five-Test series against England

The updated list for WTC and the 5 test series against England is out and amongst them is the 23-year-old Arzan Nagwaswalla. He is the part of the standby list for the World Test Championship final and the five-Test series against England, and is the only left-arm quick in the extended squad. He made his first-class debut in the 2018/19 season, and garnered attention by picking up a five-wicket haul against Mumbai, and was at his best in the 2019/20 season where he claimed 41 wickets at 39.4, including three five-fours.

The first ones to face his wrath with bowl, a 5 wicket haul, was the team of Punjab, which he later converted into a ten-wicket match haul, thus bagging the Player of the Match award.

Arzan Nagwaswalla damaged Punjab’s top order in the first innings, with the wickets of Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, following it with another spell where he swiped the tail clean.

The angle with which he delivered to the right-handed batsmen included his ability to swing the ball late, thus finishing with 5-64 in the first innings, and followed up with a 5-50 in the second one. He ended as Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker in the 2019/20 season.

He will now travel with the Indian team as part of the four-member standby contingent – Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Abhimanyu Easwaran being the others – for the four-month tour.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches