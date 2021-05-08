- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
WATCH: The Spell That Brought Arzan Nagwaswalla in National Reckoning
The 23-year-old Arzan Nagwaswalla is part of the standby list for the World Test Championship final and the five-Test series against England
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 8, 2021, 2:37 PM IST
The updated list for WTC and the 5 test series against England is out and amongst them is the 23-year-old Arzan Nagwaswalla. He is the part of the standby list for the World Test Championship final and the five-Test series against England, and is the only left-arm quick in the extended squad. He made his first-class debut in the 2018/19 season, and garnered attention by picking up a five-wicket haul against Mumbai, and was at his best in the 2019/20 season where he claimed 41 wickets at 39.4, including three five-fours.
Arzan Nagwaswalla is a new addition in the #TeamIndia squad as a standby player. @GCAMotera
Watch this to know what he is capable of 🎥 👇
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) May 7, 2021
The first ones to face his wrath with bowl, a 5 wicket haul, was the team of Punjab, which he later converted into a ten-wicket match haul, thus bagging the Player of the Match award.
Arzan Nagwaswalla damaged Punjab’s top order in the first innings, with the wickets of Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh and Anmolpreet Singh, following it with another spell where he swiped the tail clean.
The angle with which he delivered to the right-handed batsmen included his ability to swing the ball late, thus finishing with 5-64 in the first innings, and followed up with a 5-50 in the second one. He ended as Gujarat’s leading wicket-taker in the 2019/20 season.
He will now travel with the Indian team as part of the four-member standby contingent – Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Abhimanyu Easwaran being the others – for the four-month tour.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking