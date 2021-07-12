Watch: Throwback to when Sachin Tendulkar played MS Dhoni's signature Helicopter shot

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Sign Dhoni is counted among the most successful captain in the history of cricket. From ICC T20 World Cup to ICC Champions Trophy and fifty overs WC,Dhoni has won all the major world title that was held during his international career. Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket in August 2020. However, he still plays franchises cricket and leads the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Ranchi lad had represented India in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Tests during his one and a half-decade long cricketing career. During his time in international cricket, Dhoni was known for his world-class wicket-keeping, peculiar batting and distinguish captaincy. He was also counted as one of the best finishers in the game and was famous for wrapping up a game by hitting a six.

In his 350 one-dayers, Dhoni had cleared the rope on 229 occasions. He had also mastered the art of dispatching the toughest ball in cricket – Yorkers for a six. The 40-year-old wicket-keeper batsman is also credited for popularizing his signature ‘Helicopter Shot’. He is also often attributed as the inventor of the shot. However, contrary to the popular claims, in the past, the likes of former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin have also been spotted playing the famous ‘Helicopter Shot’.

And, now, a video of India’s batting maestro Tendulkar playing Dhoni’s signature shot is getting viral on the internet. The video is from 2002, two years before MSD made his debut in international cricket.

When @sachin_rt played a Helicopter shot😍 💥 pic.twitter.com/h47K4lCFTZ— Wear a Mask | Sachinist (@Sachinist) February 26, 2021

The video is from an ODI match between India and England in 2002 in Chester-le-Street. In the short clip, the Master Blaster could be seen playing the Helicopter shot with a tweak.Meanwhile, the match ended in no result as only 75 balls were bowled in the second innings before rain played spoilsport. Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 105 runs off 108 balls as India posted 285/4.

