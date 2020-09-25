WATCH: Throwback Videos of Dean Jones Interviewing MS Dhoni, Observing Rahul Dravid, and Riding a Donkey!

Former Australia cricketer and popular commentator Dean Jones passed away on Thursday afternoon in Mumbai due to a heart attack, leaving the cricket world in a state of shock and sadness.

Jones, fondly called 'professor Deano', was known as a vigorous student of the game. Even before the age of analytics in cricket, his ability to study and analyse different aspects of the game earned him multiple followers.

Tributes poured in for Jones from all over the cricket world, with the IPL teams on Thursday - RCB and KXIP - also wearing black arm bands during their game. The Star Sports dugout - where Jones was a commentator - too paid rich tribute keeping an empty chair with his coat and famous red note book on the table.

Meanwhile, multiple videos which showed the analytical side of Jones emerged on social media.

Here is a throwback to Jones interviewing a young MS Dhoni on his wicketkeeping.

And here's one where he watches Rahul Dravid practice during India's tour of Pakistan in 2004.

Jones was also known for his sense of humour. Here's him riding a donkey!

Rest in peace, Dean Jones.