Watch: Tim David Playing Monster Shots During Nets Ahead of His T20I Debut Against India

After lightning up various T20 leagues around the globe including the Indian Premier League, the Singapore-born Tim David is all set to make his international bow for Australia during the upcoming T20I series against India. David was one of he bright spots for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2022 as he belted 186 runs in eight innings at an incredible strike-rate of 216.27.

Following his exploits, there were calls for David to be included in Australia’s T20I plans and he did make the cut in their world cup squad and now is gearing up to play his maiden international game in Mohali.

And if the clip from his net session is anything to go by, the Indian team should have a plan in place for the big-hitting batter who seemed focused on whacking anything thrown at him as was evident in a clip shared by cricket.com.au.

Watch him bat below:

There’s excitement in the Australian camp regarding what David can do in national colours. Fast bowler Pat Cummins termed him as the ‘X factor’ who goes about his game a bit differently.

“We are here in Mohali, we just had our first training session as a team out there on the oval. Really good session, Great to see the new face, on his first ever Aussie tour — Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls. I can’t wait to see him in action,” Cummins told cricket.com.au.

“Great to see David get his chance. He has been right up there with the best in the world, batting in the middle-order of T20 cricket is a really tough spot to bat,” Cummins later said in a virtual media interaction,” he added.

Glenn Maxwell, himself known for his big-hitting skills, is also impressed with how David performed during IPL 2022.

“He does it against spin and quicks which is something that’s really impressive and something that impressed me during the IPL as well watching him go about his business,” Maxwell said.

