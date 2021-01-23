WATCH | 'To Dad'- Hardik Pandya's Emotional Video to Father Himanshu Pandya

The heartwarming video also has a clip of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan speaking to Himanshu and appreciating the latter for his kids.

Giving tribute to his father Himanshu Pandya who passed away on January 16, cricketer Hardik Pandya shared an emotional video on Twitter today. The 2-minute-long video has a number of pictures of Hardik and his father. Sharing the video, Hardik wrote, ‘To Dad.’ The emotional song Apne To Apne Hote Hain from the movie Apne plays as we see the photographs of Himanshu with his family. The heartwarming video also has a clip of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan speaking to Himanshu and appreciating the latter for his kids.

Moments of the family together have been put one after the other in the video. It also has the clip where Himanshu was surprised after Hardik gifted him a car. Hardik can also be seen surprising Himanshu at home once and the father-son duo hugged each other. The video also has pictures of Himanshu with his other son Krunal Pandya and Hardik’s son Agastya Pandya.

Since being shared two hours ago, the video has already garnered almost 25,000 likes.

Many Twitter users extended their condolences to the cricketer. A user named Sejal said that Hardik’s father is watching him from heaven and is proud of him.

He's watching you from heaven and he's so proud of you!♥️ Stay strong ♥️ — Sejal💫 (@_sejallll) January 23, 2021

Another user said that Hardik and Krunal have made him proud in the past and wished that they would do the same in future.

Rest In Peace forever uncle Pandya....He saw your success in his life, that's the biggest thing you can cherish for life... You both made him proud,Make him even more prouder God Bless You😑♥ — Sara Shirmali II NIKHIL STAN II (@SaraShirmali) January 23, 2021

Himanshu passed away from cardiac arrest on January 16.

Previously, remembering his father, Hardik had shared a note on Twitter. Referring to Himanshu, Hardik said, “Rest in peace my King.” He added that Himanshu was a happy soul.

Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic had also shared an Instagram post in the memory of her father-in-law. Natasha had said that she was unable to process that Himanshi had left them. She added that she would make sure that her son Agastya knows that his grandfather was a beautiful soul.

Natasha is an actress from Serbia and is based out of India. She married Hardik on January 1, 2020.