WATCH | 'To Dad'- Hardik Pandya's Emotional Video to Father Himanshu Pandya

- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, 2021Match Ended148/10(43.4) RR 3.39
WI
BAN149/3(33.2) RR 4.47
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
AFG
IRE271/9(50.0) RR 5.42
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
WATCH | 'To Dad'- Hardik Pandya's Emotional Video to Father Himanshu Pandya
The heartwarming video also has a clip of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan speaking to Himanshu and appreciating the latter for his kids.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 23, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
Giving tribute to his father Himanshu Pandya who passed away on January 16, cricketer Hardik Pandya shared an emotional video on Twitter today. The 2-minute-long video has a number of pictures of Hardik and his father. Sharing the video, Hardik wrote, ‘To Dad.’ The emotional song Apne To Apne Hote Hain from the movie Apne plays as we see the photographs of Himanshu with his family. The heartwarming video also has a clip of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan speaking to Himanshu and appreciating the latter for his kids.
'RIP My King, I Will Miss You Everyday' - Hardik Pandya's Emotional Note for Late Father
Moments of the family together have been put one after the other in the video. It also has the clip where Himanshu was surprised after Hardik gifted him a car. Hardik can also be seen surprising Himanshu at home once and the father-son duo hugged each other. The video also has pictures of Himanshu with his other son Krunal Pandya and Hardik’s son Agastya Pandya.
To dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9eSvF4TPmt
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 23, 2021
Since being shared two hours ago, the video has already garnered almost 25,000 likes.
Many Twitter users extended their condolences to the cricketer. A user named Sejal said that Hardik’s father is watching him from heaven and is proud of him.
He's watching you from heaven and he's so proud of you!♥️ Stay strong ♥️
— Sejal💫 (@_sejallll) January 23, 2021
Another user said that Hardik and Krunal have made him proud in the past and wished that they would do the same in future.
Rest In Peace forever uncle Pandya....He saw your success in his life, that's the biggest thing you can cherish for life... You both made him proud,Make him even more prouder God Bless You😑♥
— Sara Shirmali II NIKHIL STAN II (@SaraShirmali) January 23, 2021
Himanshu passed away from cardiac arrest on January 16.
Previously, remembering his father, Hardik had shared a note on Twitter. Referring to Himanshu, Hardik said, “Rest in peace my King.” He added that Himanshu was a happy soul.
Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic had also shared an Instagram post in the memory of her father-in-law. Natasha had said that she was unable to process that Himanshi had left them. She added that she would make sure that her son Agastya knows that his grandfather was a beautiful soul.
Natasa Stankovic Remembers Late Father-in-law Himanshu Pandya with Intimate Family Moments
Natasha is an actress from Serbia and is based out of India. She married Hardik on January 1, 2020.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking