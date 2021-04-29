WATCH | ‘To the Beast and Legend’: KKR Players’ Emotional Birthday Wish for Andre Russell

As Andre Russell celebrates his 33rd birthday on Thursday, his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted an emotional wish for their all-rounder on social media, calling him the most popular guy in the camp.KKR also added a video in the post, where the teamplayers including their skipper Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik and Prasidh Krishna were wishing Russell on his big day.

If you needed proof of @Russell12A being one of the most popular guys in the camp, here it is 😌 🎥 The rest of the Knights wish #MuscleRussell a happy birthday!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/5oYpfmATps — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021

Russell has played 80 matches in the Indian Premier League, scoring 1635 runs at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 179.67 with his highest score being 88*.The West Indian all-rounder has bagged 68 wickets in IPL so far, at an economy rate of 9.08 and an average of 26.86.

This year, he has scored 118 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 151. He has scalped seven wickets in six games.KKR are having a forgettable season in the IPL, having lost four out of their opening six games.

Kolkata started their IPL campaign on a high note as they defeated 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by ten runs in their tournament opener. However, after that their campaign went downhill as they lost their next four games at the hands of reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

However, KKR snapped their four-match losing streak against KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings, as they hammered PBKS by five wickets in their previous encounters.

Despite a poor campaign so far, Morgan-led outfit would be high on confidence when they next take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in the 25th match of India’s T20 domestic league on Thursday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad.

Kolkata are placed at the third spot in the IPL table with just four points under their belt. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are sitting at third place with eight points from six games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here