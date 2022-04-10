WATCH: Trent Boult Castles KL Rahul on Golden Duck With an Absolute Jaffa During RR vs LSG Clash

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult rocked Lucknow Super Giants’ 166-run chase early by getting the better of their captain KL Rahul on the first ball of the innings. Boult with an absolute ‘Jaffa’ broke entered the gap between Rahul’s bat and pads to destroy his stumps. It was ideal delivery for any fast bowler as the ball landed slightly outside off stump and moved in as the Lucknow captain attempted the flick shot which opened a huge gap between bat and pads and a few seconds later he was walking back towards the pavilion.

Boult didn’t stop there as he then dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham on the very next legal delivery with another sharp inswinger but this time the batter was trapped plumb in front of the wicket.

Watch that delivery on the Loop. #trentboult— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2022

It was the second golden duck for Rahul this season as earlier in the first match of Lucknow he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami on the first ball of the match. Overall it was the third golden duck for Rahul as his first one came way back in IPL 2016 against Gujarat Titans.

Batters to Get Out on Golden Duck Twice in an IPL season

Sanath Jayasuriya in 2009

Unmukt Chand in 2013

KL Rahul in 2022

Earlier, star West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten fifty as Rajasthan Royals recovered from a mid-innings slump to post 165 for six against Lucknow Super Giants.

Hetmyer, who was dropped at 15 by Krunal Pandya, lived up to his Rs 8.50 crore price tag as he blasted six maximums and a four in his unbeaten 36-ball 59 to lift RR to a decent score at the Wandhake stadium.

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal added 42 runs in first five overs but they lost three wickets in a 15-ball burst to be reduced to 67 for four at one stage.

Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin then rebuild the innings with a 68-run stand off 51 balls before the latter was strategically retired out by the RR camp in the slog overs.

