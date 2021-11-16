Watch: Trent Boult Poses For Selfie and Hugs New Zealand Team’s Bus Driver Santhosh

The New Zealand Men’s Cricket team’s international schedule is pretty much packed this season as they are set to take on India in a bilateral series after the just concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Amid their packed schedule, the New Zealanders are also often spotted clicking for pictures with fans and signing their autographs. In the same manner, the ace New Zealand seamer Trent Boult on Monday was also spotted posing for a selfie with the Blackcaps’ bus driver Santhosh. Now, the photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet. The video of the incident was first shared by the official Twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket.

“Finishing up at the 2021 T20 World Cup with a hug from our bus driver Santhosh. Next, stop Jaipur,” New Zealand Cricket wrote in the caption box of the video.

Finishing up at the @T20WorldCup with a hug from our bus driver Santhosh. Next stop Jaipur! #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/BdHPCHyzrX— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 15, 2021

In the footage, Boult could be seen clicking a selfie with Santhosh and hugging him before leaving United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With their tweet, NZC also confirmed that the New Zealand team have had left for India on Monday for their upcoming three-match T20I and two-match Test series.

New Zealand will kick off their India series on Monday, November 17, when they will lock horns with Rohit Sharma and co in the first T20I match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played on Saturday in Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The T20I leg of the New Zealand series will conclude on Sunday, November 21, at the Eden Gardens stadium of Kolkata.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, India and New Zealand are slated to play two-match Test series. The red-ball series between India and New Zealand is also part of the ICC World Test Championship. The upcoming two-match series is India’s second assignment in the marquee Test event.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is set to miss the first Test, which will be played in Kanpur, starting from November 25.

