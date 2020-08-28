India all-rounder Hardik Pandya seems to be missing his partner Natasa Stankovic in the UAE as he shared a throwback picture with her on Thursday. He has gone to the UAE to play the 13 th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the photo, Pandya and Natasa can be seen sitting in the back seats of a car as they smile ear to ear for the lens. The caption of the post reads, “Watch-u lookin at?” The picture and the caption give a sense that Pandya is flaunting his watch.
‘Watch-u Lookin at?,’ Says Hardik Pandya Sharing Throwback Picture with Partner Natasa Stankovic
