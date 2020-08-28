Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

‘Watch-u Lookin at?,’ Says Hardik Pandya Sharing Throwback Picture with Partner Natasa Stankovic

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya seems to be missing his partner Natasa Stankovic in the UAE as he shared a throwback picture with her on Thursday. He has gone to the UAE to play the 13 th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the photo, Pandya and Natasa can be seen sitting in the back seats of a car as they smile ear to ear for the lens. The caption of the post reads, “Watch-u lookin at?” The picture and the caption give a sense that Pandya is flaunting his watch.

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |August 28, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya seems to be missing his partner Natasa Stankovic in the UAE as he shared a throwback picture with her on Thursday. He has gone to the UAE to play the 13 th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the photo, Pandya and Natasa can be seen sitting in the back seats of a car as they smile ear to ear for the lens. The caption of the post reads, "Watch-u lookin at?" The picture and the caption give a sense that Pandya is flaunting his watch.

Watch-u lookin at? 😎

Responding to the post, Natasha dropped a hug and a heart emoji in the comment. Pandya, a few days ago, put out a screenshot of a video call with Natasa. In the picture, his newborn is seen sleeping on her mother’s chest. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, “Missing my 2 angels.

Blessed to have you both in my life”.

Their son, Agastya, was born on July 30. At that time, the all-rounder uploaded a picture to inform his followers about the happy news. The photo showed a hand, probably of Pandya, holding the hand of the baby. Making the announcement, he said, “We are blessed with our baby boy”.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾

Pandya has been out of action for quite some time due to his injury. But, he will be seen playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. The tournament is going to take place from September 19 to November 8 at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE.

