Watch: Ugly Scenes as Ben Cutting Shows Sohail Tanvir Middle Finger During a PSL Match

This was a revenge that was four years in the making. Ben Cutting has a long memory and he proved that on Tuesday night during a fierce exchange with Sohail Tanvir as the two gave each other double-middle finger salute and at one time needed the intervention of the umpire to pull them away.

Let’s job back your memory a bit first. It all began during a Caribbean Premier League contest in 2018 when representing Guyana Amazon Warriors, Tanvir dismissed Cutting with a yorker and as the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots began leaving the field, showed him the double-middle finger gesture. This happened right after Cutting had struck a six off him.

Tanvir was later penalised for the offense.

And Cutting repaid in kind on Tuesday during a Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. The allrounder, who represents Peshawar, not only blasted 27 runs in the 19th over, bowled by Tanvir, but also gave him the middle-finger after hitting a third successive six during the carnage. An irked Tanvir responded with some words as Cutting began approaching the bowler.

Watch the incident below:-

The entire Sohail Tanvir vs Ben Cutting battle. From 2018 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/XuV18PyiZ3— Haroon (@hazharoon) February 15, 2022

Cutting. was dismissed off the first delivery of the 20th over and well, it was Tanvir who took the catch. He celebrated with a double-middle finger gesture aimed towards the Australian who walked back after belting 36 off 14.

Peshawar went on to win the contest by 24 runs after defending 185.

Brief Scores: Peshawar Zalmi 185/7 (Shoaib Malik 58, Hussain Talat 51; Naseem Shah 4/27) beat Quetta Gladiators 161/8 (Will Smeed 99; Usman Qadir 3/25) by 24 runs

