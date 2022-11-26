WATCH: Umran Malik Family's Priceless Reaction on His Debut ODI Wicket Against New Zealand

Young India pacer Umran Malik set the stage on fire with his blistering pacer on his ODI debut against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday. He picked up two crucial wickets on his debut but the result didn’t come in India’s favour as they lost by seven wickets after an underwhelming show with the ball. The 23-year-old ran riot with his raw pace as he clocked 149.6 kph in his first over itself.

Umran claimed his maiden ODI wicket as he got the better of Devon Conway after the southpaw edged the ball behind stumps. It was the 15th over of the match, he came rushing at a bullet speed and bowled a fuller one wide of off. Conway chased for a drive but what he could manage was a feather edge that carried straight to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Also Read | ​‘Achha Hua Jo World Cup Nahi Khela…’: Unfazed by Non-selection, Umran’s Father Happy With Son’s ODI Debut

A video of Umran’s family went viral where they are seen enjoying the pacer claiming his maiden ODI wicket.

Reaction of Umran Malik’s family on his debut ODI wicket is priceless! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/95qDFpqTCI— Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old also took the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in the 20th over but it turned out to be the last wicket claimed by the Indian team in the first ODI.

Earlier, during the T20I series, Malik revealed that he has been working with his slower ones and yorkers to shine on the big stage.

“I am working on developing new deliveries. Like, I am working on slowers and yorkers for T20s. Also, I am working very well on pitching good length and hard length balls. I am enjoying a lot by working alongside the coaches and feels really good,” said Malik in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Malik, 22, stated he’s learning a lot from spending time working at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and in the national side. “Currently, I am training at the NCA and working alongside Troy (Cooley, the NCA fast-bowling coach). I am working here in the side and feels very nice as I get to learn from the experiences of many people here and can see the difference in terms of accuracy. I have to bowl fast, but I will also bowl with the variations.”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here