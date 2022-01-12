Watch: Unhappy Virat Kohli Argues With Umpire After Warning to Mohammed Shami

India captain Virat Kohli was involved in a lively discussion with the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus during the first session of second day’s play of 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town. Kohli was seemingly protesting against Erasmus issuing a formal warning to India pacer Mohammed Shami for running into the danger zone.

Kohli apparently got irked after watching a replay on the big-screen at the ground which showed Shami well outside the danger zone. Having expressed his displeasure after the replay, he proceeded to have a chat with Erasmus.

However, umpire was right to warn Shami because that was a culmination of the pacer venturing into the zone during his previous deliveries. And the replay shown was for the one when he didn’t.

The clip of the incident began doing the rounds on Twitter soon enough.

Meanwhile, India started the day on a perfect not with Jasprit Bumrah dislodging Aiden Markram with his second delivery. A small partnership followed between nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj and Keegan Petersen.

Umesh Yadav, playing in his first match of the tour in place of injured Mohammed Siraj, broke the stand with the scalp of Maharaj on 25. However, that gave way to a solid stand between Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen as the pair too the score to 100/3 at lunch with South Africa trailing India by just 123 runs.

On Tuesday, Kohli opted to bat first and top-scored with a classy 79 with India being bowled out for 223. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next highest run-getter for the tourist having made 43.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada, playing in his 50 Test, was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets including that of Kohli. Marco Jansen put in another impressive show with a three-wicket haul.

The three-match series is currently locked at one-all.

