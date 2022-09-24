Watch: Unimpressed Virat Kohli Points to His India Jersey After Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' in Nagpur

Virat Kohli gave a timely reminder to a bunch of fans who they should be cheering for ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia in Nagpur which was delayed by a couple of hours due to a wet outfield. As the Indian cricketers awaited the start of the match in the team dressing room, Kohli alongside teammates Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted by a few fans standing near the gallery and they immediately began chanting ‘RCB RCB’ to get his attention.

Kohli, who represents the franchise in the IPL, wasn’t impressed by this and quickly pointed towards the logo on his practice jersey, asking the fans to instead chant for the Indian team.

For the uninitiated, Kohli has played for RCB since the IPL began in 2008. Harshal has been part of the franchise for some time now while Chahal was also a vital part of their squad for several seasons before being bought by Rajasthan Royals at the auction earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the contest, which was originally scheduled to start by 7 pm IST was delayed by two-and-a-half hours with the first ball being bowled at 9:30 pm IST.

India opted to bowl first in the rain-curtailed match. Instead of 20 overs, the match was reduced to eight-overs-per-side.

Matthew Wade (43*) and Aaron Finch (31) guided Australia to 90/5 in eight overs.

India’s chase was powered by a blistering innings from captain Rohit Sharma who remained unbeaten on 46 as the hosts overhauled the target in 7.2 Overs for a six-wicket win. With this, they also drew level at one-all in the three-match series as well.

“I was quite surprised as well actually,” Rohit said off his 90m six during the match. “Didn’t expect to hit it like that, glad it came off. For the last 8-9 months I have been playing like that.”

