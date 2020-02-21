Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 21 - 25 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

India *

122/5 (55.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by New Zealand (decided to field)
Live

AUS IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 1st T20I, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 21 February, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

125/4 (13.0)

Australia
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st T20I: AUS VS SA

live
AUS AUS
SA SA

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

1st ODI: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Colombo SSC

22 Feb, 202009:45 IST

Watch: Unique Colour Footage of Don Bradman Found After 71 Years

A unique, colour footage of Donald Bradman -- considered to be the greatest batsman of all time -- has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

IANS |February 21, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Watch: Unique Colour Footage of Don Bradman Found After 71 Years

Melbourne: A unique, colour footage of Donald Bradman -- considered to be the greatest batsman of all time -- has been released by the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA).

The vision, available on the NFSA website, shows Bradman striding onto the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during a testimonial match between AF Kippax and WA Oldfield on February 26, 1949.

This 16mm colour footage is assumed to have been shot by George Hobbs, who had worked as a cameraperson for the Department of Information during the Second World War and later for ABC TV, said the NFSA.

The 66-second video is silent but shows a bustling crowd of about 41,000 that filled the SCG on a sunny Saturday to watch Bradman play his last game at the ground.

While it is said that Bradman's last test series was in England in 1948, according to NFSA, he also played in three testimonial matches after that tour: his own testimonial match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December 1948 (a tied match in which Bradman scored his last first-class century), the Kippax-Oldfield testimonial match at the SCG in February 1949 and his final first-class match in a Sheffield Shield game in Adelaide for South Australia against Victoria.

In a career that spanned over almost 20 years, Bradman played 52 Test matches for Australia in which he scored 6,996 runs at an unbelievable average of 99.94. He scored 29 hundreds in his stellar career and even got the recognition of being called as 'Sir' Don Bradman.

bradmanbradman colour footagedon bradman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 22 Feb, 2020

WI v SL
Colombo SSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more