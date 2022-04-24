WATCH: Unlucky Ishan Kishan Flop Show Continues as Quinton de Kock's Shoe Assists Jason Holder With Bizarre Catch

Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan had an unlucky night with the bat on Sunday as he became a victim of a bizarre dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium. Kishan, who has been going through a lean patch this season, was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 8 with an assist from Quinton de Kock’s shoe.

It was the eighth over of Mumbai Indians’ innings when Bishnoi missed his length and the ball was going wide on the off stump but struggling Kishan tried to get a bat to it and only managed to get an under-edge which hit the wicketkeeper De Kock’s boot first and then flew in the air at the first slip where Jason Holder grabbed a comfortable catch.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The on-field umpire referred it to the third umpire to check whether the ball hit the ground before De Kock’s shoe or not. After checking from different angles, the third-umpire got conclusive evidence and he declared Kishan out.

Unlucky Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/QsI9KowDlq — Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 24, 2022

If you think life is unfair, have a look at Ishan Kishan and his luck😭😑 Perfect example of “When nothing goes right for you”

8(20) literally killed the momentum Rohit was trying to build on the other end#LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/6DIEwB1qBx — 😎AK #MI💙😎 (@Sudharsan_ak) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the southpaw was struggling to score runs against the LSG bowlers as he scored 8 runs off 20 balls. The strike rotation was getting difficult for them which forced him to touch the ball which was going wide.

Kishan, who was bought for a whopping INR 15.25 crore in IPL 2022 auction, has scored just 199 runs in 8 matches at an underwhelming average of 28.43. His low strike rate of 108.15 has been a major talking point this season as Mumbai Indians have failed to win the first 7 matches this season after spending a majority of their money in the auction on Kishan. (LSG vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score)

Earlier, KL Rahul continued his fairytale run against Mumbai Indians with a magnificent second hundred of the season but Lucknow Super Giants were restricted to a par-score of 168 for six in an Indian Premier League match on Sunday.

Rahul, who had scored a century against MI a few days back, smashed an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums but he didn’t get enough help from the other batters.

Manish Pandey had a 58-run stand with Rahul but he lacked intent during his run-a-ball 22, while Marcus Stoinis (0), Krunal Pandya (1) and Deepak Hooda (10) paraded back to the hut in quick succession.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here