Watch: Unmukt Chand Out For a Three-Ball Duck on Minor League Cricket Debut

Life in Minor Cricket League hasn’t started on the note as former India U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand would be hoping for. On debut, Unmukt was cleaned up for a three-ball duck.

Opening the batting for Silicon Valley Strikers in the T20 competition in California, Unmukt was dismissed by Zubair Murad of San Diego Surf Riders. However, Strikers went on to post 156/4 thanks to former Sri Lanka international Shehan Jayasuriya’s 74 who earlier this year relocated to USA to continue his cricket career.

In reply, Riders managed 141/4 with Strikers registering a 15-run win.

On Friday, Unmukt, 28, had announced he is ending his cricket career in India and a day later, penned a multi-year deal with Minor Cricket League.

Third-ball duck on Minor Cricket League debut for the ex-India 2012 U19 World Cup winning captain. He was opening the batting for Silicon Valley Strikers in Morgan Hill, California.

“I’m delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket,” Unmukt said in a statement.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket," he added.

In a statement before, Unmukt, who scored a match-winning century in the final of the 2012 U-19 World Cup against Australia,

“… I would like to say that things have not been as smooth in the last few years and opportunities have been denied. Though a part of me is not at peace with the way things have unfolded in the last few years, I still choose to see the silver lining and with fond memories bid adieu to BCCI and seek better opportunities around the world," he wrote hinting that he may be open to representing another country at the international level in the future.

