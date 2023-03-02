WATCH: Usman Khawaja Takes a Stunning Catch to Send Shreyas Iyer Back in Pavilion

Australia opener Usman Khawaja took a sensational catch on Day 2 of third Test match against India to send Shreyas Iyer back into the pavilion. Khawaja with his acrobatic skills broke the dangerous partnership between Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara. India started the third session with positive intent as Iyer and Pujara took the charge on the Aussie spinners to put them on the backfoot.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith chose Mitchell Starc to get rid of the partnership and he delivered it by dismissing Iyer for 26 as Khawaja at short mid-wicket took a diving catch which impressed everyone. Iyer scored three fours and two sixes during his short stay in the middle.

The on-field umpires went to the third umpire to check whether Khawaja completed the catch cleanly and the replay showed his hands were right under the ball as Iyer took the long walk back towards the pavilion.

However, Iyer managed to entertain the crowd at Holkar Cricket Stadium by smashing a couple of sixes against Matthew Kuhnemann.

Meanwhile, things didn’t work out for India in the second session on Day 3 as they lost four wickets but Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall while his other batting partners became victims of Australian spinners.

Pujara took his time to get going and got his first boundary by driving an overpitched delivery from Lyon through cover. But the off-spinner struck again in his next over to trap Rohit Sharma right in the crease for lbw, with the Indian skipper burning a review too. Batting maestro Virat Kohli also failed once again and was dismissed for 13 by Kuhnemann.

Earlier, Australia took a vital lead of 88 runs as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively in the first session to bowl out the visitors for 197.

While Umesh was efficient with his exhibition of reverse swing and reached 100 Test wickets at home, Ashwin was able to extract turn, and use it with flight to trigger an Australian batting meltdown, as they lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs in 28 balls.

