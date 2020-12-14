WATCH | Varun Chakravarthy’s Wife Neha Khedekar Plays Cricket After Wedding Ceremony

Indian spin prodigy Varun Chakaravarthy married his long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar in Chennai on Saturday, December 12. Chakaravarthy and his bride were seen playing cricket on stage after the lavish nuptials ceremony. The duo enjoyed a fun twist to their wedding. Varun was seen bowling a few deliveries to Neha, as friends and family cheered them on.

Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video on Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds on the auspicious occasion. The IPL franchise captioned the clip, “Big congratulations to @chakaravarthyvarun and @neha.khedekar from the Knight Riders Family as they begin their journey as husband and wife. Neha seen successfully decoding Varun’s mystery here with a stylish square-cut off the last delivery #Varunchakravarthy #HappyMarriedLife.”

The couple was planning to enter married life earlier this year itself, however the pandemic forced the proceedings to be postponed. During the nationwide lockdown, the two were staying apart in different cities. The former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions revealed in a statement, “While Varun was stuck in Chennai, with his area marked a containment zone around May-June, Neha spent the lockdown in Mumbai.”

Chakravarthy was noticed in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In 2019, he was initially picked by the Kings XI Punjab. His services were secured at a hefty price and was deemed as a mystery spinner.

However, the Tamil Nadu spinner got to bowl in a solitary match against KKR, only to be picked by the side later.

In the 2020 edition, Chakravarthy turned out to be the standout bowler for the Men in purple and gold. His fantastic stint in the IPL included a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.

The spell was the best bowling figures in the tournament by any bowler and garnered heaps of praises from all corners.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star spinner got his maiden call to play for India in the T20 International series against Australia. Unfortunately, he missed the flight to Australia for the T20I series after he sustained a right shoulder injury.