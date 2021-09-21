WATCH: Venkatesh Iyer's Lengthy Chat with Virat Kohli Earns Him a Few Valuable Tips

India captain Virat Kohli often helps youngsters who want to learn. KKR debutante Venkatesh Iyer got to know this facet of Kohli’s personality, moments after guiding KKR to an easy win over RCB. Iyer smashed 41 off 27 balls and made sure that his team chased down that total with ten overs to spare.

In an Insta post, KKR youngster can be seen having a long chat with Kohli. The 26-year-old looked intense doing shadow practice as Kohli looked on. “Dream debut + Learning from the best 😍What a night it’s been for @venkatesh.iyer2512! 💜💛” the caption read. Iyer’s performance was the highlight of the day; some of the former cricketers even said that he can be India’s next bowling all-rounder.

Iyer, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, had already made his T20 and 50-overs debuts for the Madhya Pradesh senior team and was captain of the state’s Under-23 team.In February this year, the opener played a scintillating innings of 198 runs against Punjab in the List A tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy. He hit 20 fours and 7 sixes. He scored 273 runs in five matches of the tournament. During this, his strike rate was 124, while the average was 55.

‘KKR Loss is a Wake Up Call’

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli refused to read too much into his team’s brutal thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday evening but did admit that it was come as a wake-up call for them. In a one-sided affair, RCB were outclassed across departments by KKR who romped to a nine-wicket win in Abu Dhabi. “It was important to get a good partnership on this surface. We didn’t expect that much dew to kick in so early, we couldn’t have predicted that. We were 42-odd for one and then lost about five wickets within 20 runs from there, which is a very difficult situation to come back from," Kohli said during an interview with the broadcasters after the match.

