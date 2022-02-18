Watch Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Endures Bizarre Run-Out During Must-win ODI

Indian woman cricket team is currently undergoing a torrid time on their tour of New Zealand. After losing the one-off T20 international, the team continued their losing run in the One-day internationals as well. With their defeat in the third ODI on Friday, the tourists are now trailing 0-3 the five-match series.

Aside from the defeat, India women batter Harmanpreet Kaur’s wicket made things far worse.

Harmanpreet is herself struggling with form and luck seems to have deserted from the middle-order batter as well.

During the third ODI, she was caught daydreaming after playing a shot and had to pay the price with her wicket. The bizarre turn of events took place in the 28th over, when India were in a strong position in the game.

Harmanpreet was batting on 13 and came down the track to delivery from Kiwi bowler Frances Mackay. She played a firm push that went straight into the hands of the bowler. Now, instead of getting back into the crease, Harmanpreet just stood there.

After a short pause, as soon as Mackay threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper, the batter realised and put in a dive but it was too late. By the time she could reach back to the crease, the wicketkeeper whipped the bails off in a flash. As the replays confirmed, she failed to get back in time and the third umpire announced the decision in the favour of Kiwis.

Watch Harmanpreet Kaur’s bizarre run out:

an unfortunate wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, team India down by 4 wickets! 🏏 #NZvIND #LiveCricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/mjI4wbz1ou— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 18, 2022

Overall, India did give a good account of themselves but the bowlers were not able to complete the job at crucial junctures, just like the second ODI.

Even though Jhulan Goswami gave India the perfect start with the ball, removing the dangerous Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates within the first three overs, the Indian side failed to make their advantage count. And once again, New Zealand were able to turn the tables and take the match as well clinch as the ODI series.

The fourth ODI will be played on February 22.

