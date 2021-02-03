WATCH VIDEO: India Ease Back Into Training With Fun Game of Footvolley at Chepauk Stadium

Light jogging sessions, fresh air after a week's quarantine and a fun game of foot-volley: that's how India's players eased back into action at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai ahead of the four-Test series against England.

Light jogging sessions, fresh air after a week's quarantine and a fun game of foot-volley: that's how India's players eased back into action at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai ahead of the four-Test series against England.

Having tested negative for three COVID-19 tests and completed their quarantine periods, India's players had their first outdoor training on Monday at the Chepauk stadium.

R Ashwin - India's Biggest Match-Winner At Home in the Last 10 Years

In a video uploaded on bcci.tv, Soham Desai, strength and conditioning coach, explained: "Guys who came from Australia, they had only 3-4 days (time at) home. So we didn't want to stress them. Basically they didn't have much physical preparation, so this was just a day to ease them back into training."

WATCH VIDEO:

Meanwhile, in other news that is sure to be greeted well by fans in a world still grappling with the coronavirus, the BCCI, and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have decided to allow 50 percent of spectators at the second India-England Test to be held at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

Managing Body is the Key-Archer Defends England Team Selection

The issue was discussed by the TNCA members after fresh COVID-19 guidelines on easing of public movement and entry of spectators into sporting venues were issued. The move was cleared in a meeting between TNCA and BCCI officials.

The M A Chidambaram stadium has a capacity of 50,000. The first Test begins on Friday while the second match starts on February 13. Crowds have already been allowed for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Media would be allowed to cover both the Tests from the press box at the stadium. However, media conferences would still be held virtually.