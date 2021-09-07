Watch: Video of Jasprit Bumrah’s First And 100th Test Wicket Goes Viral

Indian pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj bowled superbly on a flat track at the Oval to snatch a sensational victory over England in the fourth Test on Monday.

Among the notable performers across the five days was Bumrah whose game-changing spell of six overs turned the tide in India’s favour on the final day. The speedster showed his class by scalping wickets of two top-class English batters.

The 27-year-old first shattered the defence of Ollie Pope and soon delivered a toe-crushing yorker to get rid of Jonny Bairstow.

In the process, the right-arm pacer became the fastest Indian pacer to scalp 100 Test wickets. Bumrah achieved the milestone when he secured the wicket of Pope.

Bumrah reached the milestone in 24 Tests one less than the legendary Kapil Dev who previously held the record getting their in 25 Tests.

Bumrah is also the joint-eighth fastest Indian to achieve the mark of 100 Test wickets along with teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who also achieved it in his 24th game.

He had started the Oval Test with 97 wickets to his name, and as soon as he joined the 100-Test wickets club, social media was buzzing with praises for the speedster. Among the myriad tweets, was one where a user shared a video that shows Bumrah’s first and 100th wicket.

The split-screen video shows Bumrah, who made his Test debut at Cape Town against South Africa in 2018, claiming the prized scalp of AB de Villiers.

While the second clip shows Bumrah dismissing Ollie Pope, who beame his 100th victim in the format.

See it here

Bumrah currently has a bowling average 22.45, which is the best-ever among Indian bowlers’ when their reached their first 100 Test wickets. Off-spin ace and teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, has the second best average of 24.56.

