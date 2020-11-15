CRICKETNEXT

WATCH: Video of KXIP Off-Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Wedding Goes Viral

Rahman, the world's second ranked T20 bowler, had a quiet 2020 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates recently, as he got to play only two matches in which he failed to take a wicket while his team finished sixth and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 15, 2020, 12:06 AM IST
Teenaged Kings XI Punjab and Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's wedding photos and videos have gone viral, probably because his Afghanistan teammates are seen dancing on the occasion. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib are among the players seen dancing in the video.

https://twitter.com/abdullah_0mar/status/1327627708537344000

Rahman, the world's second-ranked T20 bowler, had a quiet 2020 Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates recently, as he got to play only two matches in which he failed to take a wicket while his team finished sixth and failed to qualify for the playoffs. He will soon leave for Australia to represent Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

While representing Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, Rahman mostly sat on the bench as legendary leg-spinning coach Anil Kumble preferred leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin.

Even though Rahman is yet to turn 20, he has played for various T20 leagues around the world. Besides the Afghanistan senior team, the national under-19 side, and Brisbane Heat, Rahman has also represented Comilla Victorians, Hampshire, Nangarhar Leopards, Bengal Tigers, Middlesex, Qalandars, Cumilla Warriors, Asia XI, and Jamaica Tallawahs.

