WATCH | Video of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Consoling Rishabh Pant After a Heartbreaking Defeat Goes Viral

The match on Tuesday between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) had us on the edge of our seats till the last delivery. Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant nearly took DC past the finish line but sadly couldn’t achieve the same. In the match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, DC fell short of just one run to win the game.

DC needed 14 runs in the final over to get the results in their favour. Mohammed Siraj was the death over bowler who held his nerves to get past the winning line. Despite 2 boundaries in the last 2 overs, RCB won the match.

Hetmyer smashed 53 of 25 balls whereas DC skipper Rishabh Pant scored 58 of 48. Even such big hits and massive scorecard could not turn around the game for DC.

Cricket is a game of sportsmanship and it could very much be visible in the match of RCB vs DC. After losing by just 1 run, several RCB players including captain Virat Kohli went up to Pant to console him for such a close defeat. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell put their arms around the two batsmen’s shoulders to console them.

The star of the death over, Mohammed Siraj also showed a similar gesture as he went up to Rishabh Pant and gave a pat on his back for his commendable and valiant efforts. Kohli, then came up to Pant to have chat with the young skipper.

In a post-match talk after the close defeat, Rishabh Pant credited Shimron Hetmyer for taking them close to the finish line while expressing his disappointment for not making it past the finishing line.

“Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That’s what we were planning, in the end we were one run short,” Pant said.

“We counted the overs really well, in the end the spinners weren’t getting the help which we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis. It’s good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and want to improve each and every day,” Pant added.

Pant seems to have miscalculated his bowling plans as his spinners did not bear positive results. AB De Villiers hit as many as 3 sixes.

