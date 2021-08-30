Watch Video: Stuart Binny Delivers a Magical Spell to Take 6/4 And Guides India to a Stunning Win

Stuart Binny may not have a long India career but in his short spell at the international stage, he managed to produce one of the most memorable performances in ODI history. On June 17, 2017, Binny broke the record for the best individual ODI bowling figures by an Indian, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble during a contest against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The circumstances of the performance make it even more special considering India were defending a low total after having been bowled for 105 in 25.3 overs in what was a rain-affected 2nd ODI.

Mohit Sharma had landed two early blows in his first two overs, getting rid of Bangladesh openers cheaply. However, Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur Rahim managed to rebuild the chase in tricky batting conditions.

And at 44/2, they were on a pretty solid footing.

And then enter Binny.

In the space of his 28 deliveries, with his military pace, he left the Bangladesh dressing room and fans in utter disbelief. He finished with stunning figures of 6/4 to set a new India record for best ODI bowling figures, overtaking Kumble’s long-standing 6/12 (vs West Indies in 1993).

Thanks to Binny, Bangladesh were bowled out for 58 with India winning by 47 runs (D/L method).

Watch his bowling performance below

“I still get goosebumps when I watch that video, to be honest. You can’t ask for better days than that. It was a game where we didn’t get too many runs on the board and we were under pressure from ball one. It was a wicket that wasn’t bad but we were on and off the field because of rain,” Binny said in an interview with Sportskeeda few years later.

“The covers came on and off and on and off. There was a little moisture in the surface and it suited my bowling. I could not have asked for a better wicket on that day to suit my bowling,” he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here