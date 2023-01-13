WATCH: Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan Flaunt Their Dance Moves to Celebrate India's Win Over Sri Lanka in Kolkata

ODI cricket returned to Eden Gardens after a long gap of five years as India and Sri Lanka squared off during the second encounter of the series on Thursday. Team India clinched a convincing four-wicket victory to seal the 3-match series against the reigning Asia Cup champions. India’s victory was certainly a great gift for the spectators present at Eden Gardens but they got to witness another entertaining event after the completion of the penultimate ODI.

Star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted flaunting his terrific dance moves to mark the series win. Kohli, along with India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, performed dance steps in front of the home crowd. Needless to say, Kohli’s off-field stunts did enough to entertain the crowd. The video of Kohli and Ishan dancing at Eden Gardens went viral in no time.

However, this was not the first time Virat Kohli showed off his dance moves on the field. The former India skipper, during the opening ODI against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, had enthralled the spectators with his dancing skills.

Virat Kohli was in sublime form in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka. The talismanic Indian batter had registered his 45th ODI century to guide his side to an emphatic 67-run triumph over Sri Lanka. His innings comprised 12 boundaries and a solitary six. Kohli reached the three-digit mark in 80 deliveries and with this, the 34-year-old surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a sensational feat. Kohli now has nine centuries to his name against Sri Lanka. And this is the most number of tons scored by an Indian cricketer against the Lankan side.

The Rohit Sharma-led side carried forward their brilliance in the next ODI. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry total for 215. Opening batter Nuwanidu Fernando emerged as the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with 50. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped three wickets in the game.

India, during the run chase, suffered an early jolt after losing four wickets in quick succession. KL Rahul eventually weathered the storm efficiently. Rahul played a fine knock of unbeaten 64 to guide India to a four-wicket triumph.

