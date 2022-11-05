WATCH: Virat Kohli And Paddy Upton Celebrate Their Birthday With Team India Members in Melbourne

Former captain Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday with other members of the Indian cricket team on Saturday at the team hotel. The batting maverick cut the cake with Paddy Upton, the Indian team’s mental conditioning coach, who also turned 54 on the same day. The Men in Blue is all set to face Zimbabwe on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is a must-win encounter for them. A win on Sunday will ensure India a place in the semifinals otherwise the NRR might hurt their chance to get through if both Pakistan and South Africa win their respective matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday posted a video on their social media account where Kohli and Upton are seen cutting cakes together as the other team members were also present to celebrate the special day.

“Birthday celebrations ON in Australia. Happy birthday @imVkohli & @PaddyUpton1 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup,” the BCCI captioned it.



Meanwhile, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also informed during the press conference that the team celebrated Kohli’s birthday before going to the practice session.

Wishes poured in from all corners of the world for Kohli as the fans, his teammates, former team members and even the opposition players shared messages for him on the special occasion.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recorded a special video message for his good friend Kohli.



“I hope you’re doing well. I’m currently in Bangalore. Um, it’s quite ironic cause I’m sending you a message just to wish you a happy birthday on 5th of November. I hope you have a fantastic day. You are one hell of a cricket player, but you are a much better human being. Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man. Happy birthday. All the best for the World Cup to you and the whole India team. I really hope you go all the way and have fun. Maybe find South Africa the final it will be very entertaining. Happy birthday, have a great day, and I’m thinking of you,” De Villiers said in a video shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore on their Twitter account.



Upton has joined Team India for the second time after previously working with the side from 2008 to 2011 under then head coach Gary Kirsten. During those years, India became the number one-ranked Test team for the first time and also won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2011 on home soil.

