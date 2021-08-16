Watch: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ask Rishabh Pant to Stop Play Pointing Out Low Visibility

With the final session on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England approaching its end, captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prompted the two batters in the middle including Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma to stop playing on account of bad light.

A short clip has emerged in which Kohli can be seen trying to catch the attention of the India batters in the middle before gesturing about the low visibility. Both Kohli and Rohit looked quite annoyed.

Having been alerted by their senior teammates, four deliveries later, Pant spoke to the umpires about the low light and corresponding difficulty in spotting the ball in the condition.

They are love RohiRat 😂💙Big brothers to Rishabh Pant, Root kuch bola toh balcony se jump karke jayenge pitch pe

The umpires were convinced and off went the players.

But England captain Joe Root, who possibly wanted to take the new ball, wasn’t impressed and was seen speaking to Pant about the turn of events. The crowd too joined in and made their displeasure known with boos.

However, the light wasn’t bright enough for the play to continue. Judging by the delicate position in which the Test finds itself with just a day to go, it’s understandable why the two set of players reacted the way they did.

Trailing by 27 runs, India lost their top-three - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Kohli - by 24th over with just 55 runs on the board.

Effectively, they were 28/3 when Cheteshwar Pujara was joined by Ajinkya Rahane - both facing criticism for their struggles that had left the India middle-order highly vulnerable. However, the duo put up a solid effort, blocking everything England bowlers threw at them.

They added exactly 100 runs for the fourth wicket before being separated when Pujara was dismissed on 45 off 206. However, his wicket triggered another collapse with India soon finding themselves at 175/6.

At the close of play the tourists were 181/6, leading by 154 runs with a full day’s play remaining.

