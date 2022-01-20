Watch: Virat Kohli And Temba Bavuma Exchange Words as Tempers Flare During 1st ODI

Former India captain Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma during the 1st ODI in Paarl on Wednesday. The incident occurred during the 36th over of South Africa innings as they went on to post a match-winning total of 296/4 and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bavuma offered a shot through covers off legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal. However, he found Kohli stationed there who promptly unleashed a fierce throw towards the wicketkeeper. A stunned Bavuma had to bend down to evade the ball and he wasn’t pleased with the throw, gesturing with his right hand to express his discontent.

Kohli didn’t hold back and was quite aggressive in his response to Bavuma’s complaint. However, things cooled down then and there without escalating further.

Bavuma, who was batting on 78, went on to score a century and was out 110 off 143. He struck eight fours during his innings and stitched a 204-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen for the fourth wicket.

Rassie remained unbeaten on 129 off 96, an innings that featured nine fours and four sixes. In reply, India looked on course when Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were batting as the pair 92 runs for the second wicket.

Both Dhawan and Kohli scored half-centuries but a middle-order collapse saw India’s chase going off track and they finished with 265/8. Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten on 50 off 43 with South Africa winning by 31 runs.

Bavuma termed South Africa’s display as ‘close to a perfect game’.

“We played close to a perfect game, that’s quite hard in 50-over cricket. We can take a lot of confidence. I struggled throughout the innings, Rassie seemed like batting on another wicket. That partnership was the decider. I tried to partner him as much as I could," Bavuma said after the match.

