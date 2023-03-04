WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain After India's 9-wicket Defeat

Team India’s winning spree ended on Friday with Australia winning the 3rd Test in Indore by 9 wickets. The fourth and final Test begins in Ahmedabad on March 9 but before leaving Madhya Pradesh, Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, paid a visit to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

New Agency ANI on Saturday morning shared the footage of Virat and Anushka offering prayer at the temple in the presence of the priests.

“Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today morning,” the caption of the video read.

#WATCH | Actor Anushka Sharma & Cricketer Virat Kohli offered prayers to Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today morning pic.twitter.com/FBq3KsrNU2— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 4, 2023

Virat and Anushka are widely known for their religious beliefs. Earlier this year, they visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. The family also went to Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram in Vrindavan. They also visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

There was no twist in the tale as Australia turned the tables on India with an emphatic nine-wicket win in the third Test on a track that offered wicked turn and variable bounce, confirming their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final here Friday.

Travis Head (49 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (28 not out) survived some anxious moments before taking Australia home in 18.5 overs as the match got over in little over two days.

Wins in India are rare for the visiting teams and it is no different for Australia, who recorded their first victory on Indian soil in six years.

For India, it was only their third defeat in the last 10 years and they will need to rework their plans ahead of the final Test, beginning in Ahmedabad from March 9. The pitches in the series have also come under scathing criticism but, going by Rohit Sharma’s views on the subject, one can expect a raging turner to be dished out at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

