WATCH: Virat Kohli Getting in The Groove Ahead of WTC Final

Virat Kohli is not taking anything by chance as the WTC Final beckons. With just seven days to go, he is getting into the groove. In a latest video posted by the ICC, he can be seen taking some throwdowns where he can be seen taking his long stride forward and playing that cover drive.

Meanwhile Team India played an intra-squad match at Southampton on Friday.

The video highlights of the match showed snippets of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin from the match, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli faced them. The BCCI shared a video of the highlights from Day 1 and captioned it as, “A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final".

This wasn’t just any regular practice match, both the teams went full force against each other, in the presence of the two umpires. Meanwhile, the final will be played from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Team India arrived in England on June 3, after which they went into a 3-day mandatory quarantine.

While the Indian cricketers were last seen in action in the IPL, the Kiwi team is currently playing a Test series against England. After the WTC final, both India and England will play a five-match Test series.

On the other hand, Team India led by Shikhar Dhawan is due to play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka from July 13. But before the start of the series, the team will play three intra-squad matches in Colombo as a part of the preparation. Before that, the team will also undergo a 14-day quarantine in India, from Monday.

It is learnt that the team needed some practice games, which is not possible due to Covid-19. That is why the team went in with these intra-squad games.

