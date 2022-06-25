WATCH: Virat Kohli Hits Back at Fan For Constantly Disturbing Kamlesh Nagarkoti During Warm-up Match

Former India captain Virat Kohli once again displayed his ferocious side while defending his teammate Kamlesh Nagarkoti when a fan was bothering him continuously during the warm-up match against Leicestershire. The batting maestro saw a fan disturbing Nagarkoti on Day 2 of the warm-up match when the young pacer was fielding near the boundary rope. Kohli was on the dressing room’s balcony during the incident and he immediately hit back at the fan for continuously bothering Nagarkoti.

The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter where the former Indian skipper is seen taking a stand for his teammate.

“I’ve been continuously asking for a photo. I came here after taking the day off from my office. So, I’ve been calling Nagarkoti to click a photo with me at least,” the fan told Kohli in Hindi.

Virat Teaching a lesson to a guy in crowd who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti who was standing near the Boundary line while fielding in the practise match ❤️

‘aRrOgAnT’ uno @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1urDq3jRyq — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) June 25, 2022



To which, the 34-year-old replied, “He is here to play the match, and not to click photos.”

While the rest of the audio is not audible from the video, but the fans hailed Kohli for taking a strong stand for his teammate.

Nagarkoti is not part of India’s Test squad and has been travelling with the team as a net bowler.

Meanwhile, after a brief break from cricket during South Africa T20Is, Kohli returned to the Indian team for the crucial England tour where India will play a postponed fifth Test match which was part of the Test series last year and it will be followed by three matches each in T20I and ODI formats.

Kohli scored 33 runs in the first innings of the warm-up clash against Leicestershire, however, he was not very pleased with the umpire’s decision of giving him LBW out.

Kohli wanted to play a drive off pacer Roman Walker but failed to read the fuller length as the ball went past his bat and into the Leicestershire wicketkeeper’s hands. He initially looked relaxed but the umpire raised his index finger, giving him out lbw, a decision that left the former India captain unhappy.

