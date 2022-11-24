WATCH: Virat Kohli Hits the Gym, Trains Intensively Ahead of Bangladesh Tour

Virat Kohli returned home after India’s unfortunate exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. He was given a break after a hectic schedule and wasn’t named for the New Zealand tour. But the former skipper has returned to the grind and has started gearing up for the upcoming bilateral series against Bangladesh, starting December 4, which comprises 3 ODIs and a couple of Test matches. The seniors who skipped the New Zealand series will return to play against the neighbours and Kohli is one of them.

On Thursday, the former India skipper shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen working out intensively at the gym. After sprinting on the treadmill, Kohli shifts to the cable machine to train his back muscles. He mentioned a hashtag – #VKCAM which certainly denotes that it’s a self-shot video.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Have a look at Kohli’s work-out session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli has recently rediscovered his batting mojo in the white-ball format, predominantly T20Is, and now he’ll look to continue the momentum in the longest format as well. After the 3-match ODI series, India will head into the Tests and all eyes will be on Kohli who hasn’t scored a century in the format since 2019. In fact, it was his last ton in international cricket before he scored his first T20I hundred against Afghanistan in this year’s Asia Cup, in the UAE.

Kohli scored his last Test hundred against Bangladesh in Kolkata as the game marked the first-ever Pink-ball Test played in the country. He scored 136 as India defeated the visitors by an innings and 46 runs.

Also Read: ‘Need to Have Context Especially In Bilateral Series’-Kane Williamson After Empty Stands at MCG

Since then, Kohli got as many as 6 fifty-plus scores in 32 innings among which the score of 72 against Australia in Adelaide was his highest. As he returns in the red-ball format after a 4-month gap, a top knock will expect from one of the most prolific batters in the country. So far, Kohli has amassed 8074 runs from 102 Tests, averaging 49.53. He has 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries in the format.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here