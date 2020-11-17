Watch: Virat Kohli Hits the Nets for Upcoming Series Against Australia

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his love for the Test cricket practice sessions. Ahead of the series against Australia, he posted a 20-second-clip, which showed him honing his skills against fast bowlers and spinners.

Check out the video:

“Love test cricket practice sessions,” Kohli captioned the video.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

Team India have arrived in Australia for the upcoming ODI, T20I and Test series, which kicks off on November 27. All the members of the Indian contingent are currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days. They have been, however, allowed to begin their practice sessions after all of them tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in the country.

Earlier in the day, Kohli shared a snap of him enjoying a relaxing time under quarantine. He can be seen wearing a white “un-ironed T-shirt” while sitting on a couch waiting to watch a “good series.”

Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Yr26mHYCOL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

Other players have also begun their training sessions and some of them have shared clips on their social media accounts. Here is another video, showing Ravindra Jadeja practicing in the nets, with a Wiz Khalifa track running in the background.

Work all winter, shine all summer. #TeamIndia 💪 Song credit- Wiz Khalifa pic.twitter.com/pQCKwcDa6A — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 16, 2020

The players have just finished an exciting season of IPL in which Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy. They are now geared up for the bilateral series against Australia which begins with three ODIs. The first match will be played in Sydney on November 27. The second ODI will also take place in Sydney two days later on November 29. The third match will be played in the capital Canberra on December 2. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is which will start from December 4.

The two sides will then clash in a four-match Test series, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start on December 17. Kohli will return to India after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting a child. Rohit Sharma, who has initially been rested to fully recover from the injury he suffered during IPL, is expected to have joined the team by then.