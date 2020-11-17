Watch: Virat Kohli Hits the Nets for Upcoming Series Against Australia

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Watch: Virat Kohli Hits the Nets for Upcoming Series Against Australia
Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his love for the Test cricket practice sessions.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 17, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to Twitter to express his love for the Test cricket practice sessions. Ahead of the series against Australia, he posted a 20-second-clip, which showed him honing his skills against fast bowlers and spinners.
Check out the video:
“Love test cricket practice sessions,” Kohli captioned the video.
Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020
Team India have arrived in Australia for the upcoming ODI, T20I and Test series, which kicks off on November 27. All the members of the Indian contingent are currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days. They have been, however, allowed to begin their practice sessions after all of them tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in the country.
Earlier in the day, Kohli shared a snap of him enjoying a relaxing time under quarantine. He can be seen wearing a white “un-ironed T-shirt” while sitting on a couch waiting to watch a “good series.”
Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch and a good series to watch. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Yr26mHYCOL
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020
Other players have also begun their training sessions and some of them have shared clips on their social media accounts. Here is another video, showing Ravindra Jadeja practicing in the nets, with a Wiz Khalifa track running in the background.
Work all winter, shine all summer. #TeamIndia 💪
Song credit- Wiz Khalifa pic.twitter.com/pQCKwcDa6A
— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 16, 2020
The players have just finished an exciting season of IPL in which Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy. They are now geared up for the bilateral series against Australia which begins with three ODIs. The first match will be played in Sydney on November 27. The second ODI will also take place in Sydney two days later on November 29. The third match will be played in the capital Canberra on December 2. The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is which will start from December 4.
The two sides will then clash in a four-match Test series, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start on December 17. Kohli will return to India after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting a child. Rohit Sharma, who has initially been rested to fully recover from the injury he suffered during IPL, is expected to have joined the team by then.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking