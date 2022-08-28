Watch: Virat Kohli Hugs Wasim Akram Ahead of Crucial Asia Cup Match Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli met legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram ahead of the crucial Asia Cup 2022 encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kohli, who returns to the Indian team after a short break, will play his 100th T20I match on Sunday. He will become the second player in world cricket two play 100 international matches in all three formats. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor is the one to achieve the massive feat as he played 112 Tests, 236 Tests and 102 T20Is during his illustrious career.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Akram, who has been working with the broadcasters of Asia Cup 2022, met with Kohli before the toss as the two legendary players shared a laugh and hugged each other. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also met the batting maverick and the two also hugged each other. The photos of the moment shared between the players went viral on social media as the fans loved the camaraderie between Kohli, Akram and Pathan.



The spotlight will be on Kohli during the high-octane encounter as he has a decent record against Pakistan with the bat and was the only batter from India to score a half-century when the two sides met last time during the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, the 33-year-old has not been at his best in recent times and is struggling to manufacture big runs as his last international century came way back in 2019.

Live Score India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Updates

A few days back, Akram heaped huge praise on former India captain and said that he hopes that Kohli doesn’t return to form against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“First of all let me start by saying that criticism from Indian fans against Kohli has been unnecessary. He is one of the greatest of all times not just this era. He still fit as a fiddle. He is still one of the best fielders in the Indian squad.

“As they say class is forever and that is Virat Kohli. Hope he doesn’t come back to form against Pakistan but he will come back eventually,” said Akram in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster for Asia Cup.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here