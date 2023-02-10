WATCH: Virat Kohli in Disbelief After Getting Out in One of Worst Possible Ways by Debutant Todd Murphy

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli’s lean patch in Test cricket continued as he was dismissed for just 12 by debutant Todd Murphy in the first innings of Nagpur Test match in Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, who scored his last Test century way back in 2019, has struggled recently against the spinners but his dismissal on Friday was a bit unlucky as it was not the best of deliveries by Murphy to get a wicket.

It was right after the Lunch break and Kohli poked the ball outside the leg stump in the quest to flick it but only managed to get an edge on it as wicketkeeper Alex Carey grabbed an excellent catch after fumbling it on the first attempt. The Indian batting maestro was in disbelief of getting out in such a way as he took the long walk back towards the pavilion with disappointment.

India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live Score And Updates

Dinesh Karthik, who was present in the commentary box during Kohli’s dismissal and suggested that it was bad luck for the Indian batter to get out in such a manner.

“There are many ways to get out but this one has to be one of the worsts… strangle down the leg side. He instinctively played the flick shot but his bad luck today that he nicked that one. A really good catch from Alex Carey,” Karthik said on commentary.

Kohli has not been at his best in recent times when it comes to Test cricket and the spinners have turned out to be his arch-nemesis as he was also dismissed twice against Bangladesh spinners in the 2022 Test series. Since 2020, Kohli has scored 917 runs in 20 Test matches= at an average of 26.20 without any century.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma ended an over two-year drought by scoring the ninth Test hundred of his Test career on Friday.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Becomes 1st Indian Captain to Record Hundreds in All Three Formats

Rohit, who scored his eighth century against England at The Oval in September 2021 had failed to reach the three-figure mark in Tests since then.

On Friday on the second day of the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the VCA Stadium here, Rohit scored a brilliant hundred, reaching the three-figures in 171 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes.

The swashbuckling opener was dismissed on 120 by Pat Cummins in the final session of the game.

Get the latest Cricket News here