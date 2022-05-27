Watch: Virat Kohli In Shock As Kolkata Policeman Carries Field Intruder On His Shoulders, During RCB vs LSG Eliminator Clash

Fans breaching security and running into the cricket field, in the middle of the match, to meet their favourite cricketersis nothing new. However, the breach during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Eliminator match at the Eden Gardens was a stand-out, because of the way the fan was taken off the field. A Kolkata policeman lifted a fan on his shoulder after he tried to breach the security to enter the playing area. The person, in question, had come in to meet Virat Kohli, who could not believe his eyes when the policeman carried the fan out of the cricket field.

The incident unfolded during the last over of the match. LSG player Dushmantha Chameera had hit a six-off Harshal Patel to keep his side in the contest, following which Lucknow needed 16 off 3 balls. However, there was a slight delay before the fourth ball of the final over was bowled. This is because a fan had entered the playing area and he tried to reach the former India and RCB captain, who was standing at long-on.

In the clip, Kohli was seen alerting the security personnel about the breach, and a Kolkata policeman came and lifted the fan on his shoulder. “Intruder in yesterday’s match,” a personwrote alongside the video.

Watch:

No doubt, the police officer gave vibes of a WWE wrestler.

Meanwhile, Kohli was in disbelief upon witnessing the policeman carrying the fan on his shoulders. The RCB stalwart was seen breaking into laughter.

The game resumed soon after and Harshal held his nerves in the death over. His bowling attack restricted LSG batters from scoring the remaining runs. RCB registered a win in the Eliminator match by 14 runs.

Today, the Faf du Plessis-led squad will meet Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier match. The winning team of today’s clash will march into the finals, where they will lock horns with Gujarat Titans. The IPL 2022 final will be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

