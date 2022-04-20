WATCH | Virat Kohli in Splits as Dinesh Karthik Talks About Fashion Advice for RCB Teammates

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been in fine form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His superb knock of 66 (not out) off 34 balls against Delhi Capitals on April 16, received plenty of appreciation. Incidentally, it was also his highest score in the IPL 2022. Recently, in a fun-filled ‘Never have I ever’ session, Karthik said something which left his teammate Virat Kohli in splits.

Karthik, during the fun conversation, revealed that he gave fashion advice to his colleagues in the RCB.

“Whether they [teammates] take it or not, that is another thing but I have tried,” Karthik said. Virat Kohli, who previously led the RCB franchise found it absolutely hilarious as he could not control his laughter.

Other Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers had also taken part in the ‘Never have I ever’ session which was shared by PUMA Cricket on Twitter.

During the ‘never have I ever’ segment, Karthik asked his teammates whether they had answered nature’s call during a match. In reply, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel admitted to doing so. Though, Anuj Rawat’s reply was negative and Karthik was quick to reply, “Keeper hai na, isliye shayad’ (You are a wicketkeeper, maybe that’s why!).

During the chat, Kohli admitted that he had said “funny and controversial things” behind the stump mic. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis also confessed that he did the same previously.

Pacers Siraj and Patel also disclosed the fact that they have previously eaten someone else’s food in the dressing room.

Dinesh Karthik, who moderated the fun session, is in fantastic form in IPL 2022. He has scored 210 runs after playing seven matches, at an average of 210.00. At 205.88, his strike rate has also been pretty impressive in the current season of IPL.

Meanwhile, RCB in their last match clinched an 18-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, Bangalore posted a total of 181 runs. Skipper Faf du Plesis was in amazing form as he scored 96 runs off 64 balls. In his blistering innings, the former South Africa skipper smashed 11 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Bangalore are currently at second spot in the IPL standings after winning five of their seven games.

