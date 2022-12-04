Watch: Virat Kohli Left Astonished After Litton Das Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss Him on 9

Virat Kohli’s return to competitive cricket after a short break didn’t last too long as he was dislodged for just 9 by Shakib Al Hasan during the first ODI between India and Bangladesh on Sunday. Kohli went after an outside off delivery from the allrounder and was left shocked when Bangladesh captain Litton Das made a full length dive to his right and plucked out a one-handed stunner to send him packing.

Kohli had walked in early at no 3 after opener Shikhar Dhawan’s attempt at reverse sweep proved his undoing as he was castled by Mehidy Hasan on 7 in the sixth over of the Indian innings after Bangladesh opted to bowl first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

After hitting a boundary, Kohli then saw his captain Rohit Sharma being cleaned up by Shakib on 27 before he was himself dismissed later on in the same over.

Watch Litton’s sensational catch below:-

Earlier, BCCI revealed that Rishabh Pant has been released from the India ODI squad following consultation with the medical team. The wicketkeeper-batter though will re-join the team for the two Tests that follow the ODI series.

BCCI said there won’t be a replacement for Pant in the squad. In Pant’s absence, top-order batter KL Rahul will don the ‘keeping gloves.

With the ODI World Cup less than 12 months away, India will start building a pool of players for the marquee event. However, captain Rohit Sharma says the team isn’t thinking that far right now.

“World Cup is still far away, we don’t want to look too far ahead. We want to focus on what we have in hand and play accordingly," Rohit said.

This is India’s first ODI series in Bangladesh in seven years.

The second ODI will be played on Wednesday while the third on Saturday.

The Test series starts from December 14.

