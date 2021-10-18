Watch: Virat Kohli Mimics Shikhar Dhawan's Batting Mannerism Perfectly, Leaves Fans in Splits

Virat Kohli has shared a hilarious video of him copying the mannerism of his India teammate Shikhar Dhawan. The video has gone viral on social media with fans praising the India captain on his nearly perfect impression of Dhawan.

“Hi, this is Virat Kohli and I’m going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much it’s very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end," Kohli said before starting the hilarious act.

Kohli’s Team India will start their final tune-up of the ICC Men’s T20 World 2021 with a warm-up match against England in Dubai on Monday. On Wednesday, the 2007 champions will play their second and final practice match, this time their opponents being Australia.

India will they kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan, a contest that is already generating heat with calls for it being cancelled gathering pace in recent days owing to the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Dhawan, who was the fourth-highest run-getter at the recently concluded IPL 2021, wasn’t selected for the T20 World Cup. The opening batter played a vital role in his franchise Delhi Capitals making it to the playoffs for the second year in the running.

With India having plenty of options at the top-of-the order, Dhawan failed to made the cut. Notable, Kohli has indicated his desire to continue opening in T20s alongside Rohit Sharma. They have the likes of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as the back-up options in case either their services are needed at the top.

India have been placed in Group 2 alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Pakistan and two qualifiers.

