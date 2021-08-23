WATCH - Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj’s Hilarious Reaction after James Anderson Walked to bat on Day 5

Virat Kohli-led Team India have taken a 1-0 lead against Joe Root’s England in the ongoing five-match Test series. After drawing the series opener in Trent Bridge, India registered a thumping 151 runs win to go one up. However, India’s historic Test win at the Lord’s Cricket Ground of London was marred with controversies due to some high voltage sledging on the last day of the second Test match. The onfield drama among the players started after ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah welcomed England’s James Anderson with bouncers on the crease during England’s first innings.

Since then a lot has been said and discussed about Bumrah’s aggressive welcome of Anderson. While many have justified Bumrah’s action as a bowler, others have questioned his intent about the same.

However, the on-field conflict between the two teams went a notch up during the visiting team’s second innings when Bumrah walked to bat for the tourist on Day 5 as several words were exchanged between India and England players.

Cut to England’s second innings:

During England’s second innings when Anderson walked to bat for the hosts, ace Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj wanted to welcome the Englishman like Bumrah did in the first innings and also asked his skipper Virat Kohli for his approval. And, now video of same is doing rounds on the internet.

In the short clip, Siraj could be seen pointing towards his head while talking to Kohli. However, the Indian skipper asked him to bowl on the stumps and not think about revenge. Kohli’s strategy worked as Siraj clean bowled Anderson in the 51.5th over of the match to guide India to a thumping win.

Meanwhile, Siraj starred for India with the ball as he picked a four-wicket haul in both innings (4/94 and 4/32) of the match.

The third Test between India and England will be held at Headingley, Leeds from August 25.

