Watch: Virat Kohli Questions Decision After Being Adjudged LBW

Virat Kohli looked in fine touch during the first day of the ongoing warm-up match between India and Leicestershire. India’s star batter seemed poised for a big score but had to depart after scoring 33 runs. A dubious decision by the on-field umpire in the 41st over of the innings Indian innings forced him to return to the dressing room.

Kohli wanted to play a drive off pacer Roman Walker but failed to read the fuller length as the ball went past his bat and into the Leicestershire wicketkeeper’s hands. He initially looked relaxed but the umpire raised his index finger, giving him out lbw, a decision that left the former India captain unhappy.

Kohli was also seen having a conversation with the umpire but eventually walked off.

☝️ | Kohli (33) lbw Walker.

@RomanWalker17 strikes again! This time he hits the pads of Kohli, and after a long wait the umpire's finger goes up. Out or not out? 🤔

Thus, Kohli’s 69-ball knock came to a premature end on the first ball of the 41st over. His innings comprised four fours and a six.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first at Grace Road. Leicestershire’s terrific bowling display gave India some early jolts and the team lost five wickets scoring just 81 runs.

Kohli rebuilt the innings alongside Ravindra Jadeja and then with wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat. Kohli added 26 runs for the fifth wicket with Jadeja and later he put up a solid 57-run sixth-wicket partnership with Bharat.

Bharat eventually ended the day’s play remaining unbeaten with 70 runs. He had hit eight fours and a six during his innings. The visitors ended Day 1 at 246/8 in 60.2 overs.

Leicestershire’s 21-year-old pacer Walker was impressive. He picked up five wickets to put the Rohit -led side under pressure.

Pacer Will Davis chipped in with two wickets.

Prominent Indian players like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are representing the Leicestershire side in the warm-up game.

Indian are scheduled to take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston on July 1. Last year, the two teams locked horns in a five-match Test series which India were leading 2-1 but the fifth match ultimately could not take place due to covid issues.

After the completion of the Edgbaston Test, the two teams will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

