Watch: Virat Kohli Sends Warning to Shubman Gill in WWE Legend Undertaker's Iconic Style

It seems Virat Kohli is a fan of WWE legend The Undertaker? We aren’t saying this. We saw it in a video. It is from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Kohli, who never fails to entertain viewers with his on-field action, just pulled an Undertaker on Shubman Gill when the Faf du Plessis-led side was fielding.

The RCB batting star did the signature “throat-slash” as GT openers Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were on the crease. FYI: don’t miss the smirk on Kohli’s face.

The moment made its way to social media in no time.

“Spectacular, Virat Kohli sir,” an impressed user wrote.

Coming back to the match, while chasing a target of 169 against Gujarat, Kohli and Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis stitched a solid opening partnership of 115. Kohli displayed his prolific batting prowess as he scored 73 runs off 54 balls. He smashed eight fours and two sixes to signal return he’s back to his best.

His eye-catching innings came to an end after Gujarat spinner Rashid Khan dismissed the 33-year-old batter in the 17th over of the match.

Bangalore skipper Du Plessis also made a significant contribution as the former South Africa international scored 44 runs off 38 deliveries. Eventually, Bangalore managed to successfully reach the target with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, batting first, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya scored a crucial half-century (62 not out off 47 balls) to help his side in reaching a formidable total. Later, Rashid played a cameo of 19 (not out) runs off 6 balls.

A defeat did not matter much to Gujarat as they had already qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Notably, Gujarat, playing in their maiden season, were the first team in the 15th season of IPL to secure a playoffs berth.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are still in the race for the fourth and final playoffs spot. They have so far secured 16 points from 14 matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.253.

Apart from Bangalore, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are also alive in the playoffs race. A win against Mumbai Indians will be enough for fifth-placed DC to earn the final playoff berth. They have so far collected 14 points from 13 matches with a Net Run Rate of 0.255.

