WATCH: Virat Kohli Shakes Hands With Jonny Bairstow as Two Batting Mavericks Chat Ahead of 2nd ODI

Ahead of the second ODI between India and England, Virat Kohli met Jonny Bairstow as the two maverick batters had a conversation at the Lord’s. It was before the start of play when Kohli was entering the ground to have some net session while Bairstow was getting back to the dressing room after his training. The two batters shook hands and greeted each other. They shared a brief conversation as the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Kohli, who missed out on the series opener due to a niggle, returned to India’s playing XI for the Lord’s ODI.

Earlier, Kohli and Bairstow were involved in an on-field altercation during a rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England. On day 3, Bairstow was constantly getting beaten outside off stump by Mohammed Shami. That’s when Kohli said something to him that he fired back. This left Kohli angry; he then let loose his verbal volleys at the batter.

Bairstow put the foot on the accelerator after that slammed a majestic century, while in the end, it was Kohli who took his catch and celebrated the wicket by blowing a kiss.

However, India lost the match as Bairstow slammed another century in second innings to seal the game for the hosts.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss in the second ODI and elected to bowl first as India aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After missing the first ODI, Kohli regained his fitness and made his way back to the mix as Shreyas Iyer was left out from the XI.

“We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it was better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer,” said Rohit at the toss.



Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

