WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Hit Big Shots in Manchester Nets as India Gear up for 3rd ODI

Team India has arrived at Old Trafford, Manchester to lock horns with England in the 3rd and the final ODI of the 3-match series. After the hosts levelled the series at Lord’s on Thursday, the Men in Blue will aim to bounce back and have what would be their first series win on English soil since 2014.

Deciders in England have always been interesting and ahead of the high-voltage clash, all eyes will be on former captain Virat Kohli who plays the last game before reuniting with the side in the Asia Cup 2022 in Sri Lanka next month.

Meanwhile, the members of the Indian cricket team trained hard in Manchester under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, who have been under the pump so far in the series, were seen opening their arms in the nets. Both were seen playing big shots and looked confident with the bat in hand.

The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Hooda were also seen in action while the came focused on young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh as well.

Meanwhile, BCCI shared glimpses of India’s training session on its official Twitter handle. “ALL SET! #TeamIndia ready for the final ODI against England at Manchester,” the caption of the video read.

ALL SET! 😎#TeamIndia ready for the final ODI against England at Manchester 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wrexPa9Bwg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

The fans will also be curious to know if India make any changes to their playing XI for the Manchester ODI. Former India pacer Zaheer feels that Arshdeep might find a spot in place of Prasidh Krishna, especially after the latter’s less-than-ordinary performance at the Lord’s.

Krishna picked one wicket and also dropped the catch of David Willey which proved to be fatal in the end.

“From India’s side, I don’t expect many changes. They have been playing two spinners, Hardik Pandya bowling, so they have got their balance sorted. They might debate around Arshdeep Singh or maybe Prasidh Krishna making way for him. If we have to make use of the swing. So, that’s the only change I am expecting. Other than that, I am not expecting any changes,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

