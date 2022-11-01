WATCH: Virat Kohli Spends Time With KL Rahul in Training Session, Advices Him to Adjust Few Things

Senior India batter Virat Kohli spent time with out-of-form KL Rahul in the training session ahead of India’s crucial T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide. Kohli, who has been regular in India’s every training session be it the optional one, attended the indoor session on Tuesday to get himself prepared.

While he batted briefly, Kohli was seen keenly watching Rahul’s batting in the nets and then spent considerable time dissecting his technique with head coach Rahul Dravid.

The flamboyant opener has been going through a rough patch with the bat in the mega ICC tournament. He started the tournament on a wrong note with just 4 runs against Pakistan and he followed it up with two more failures against Netherlands and South Africa.

The videos of the training session went viral on social media where Kohli was seen explaining the Karnataka man his front-foot press, and perhaps, trying to meet the ball early, which has been his undoing so far in the showpiece.



According to a report in PTI, Kohli was seen telling Rahul that his trigger movement was taking his front foot towards off stump and his body weight being transferred forward. That could make him a candidate for played-on, caught behind, or leg before dismissal.

Kohli advised Rahul to maintain a still body position, and rather than moving across, just open the front foot, pointing towards the bowler. That would help him to come to the front foot or go back without premeditated commitment.

Rahul hasn’t been at his best after recovering from injury – sports hernia. He returned in Asia Cup where he had a disappointing tournament with the bat, then found some form in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. However, nothing has gone in his favour in the T20 WC so far.



However, head coach Dravid has ensured that the management will continue backing Rahul as the opener as he is once again expected to open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval.

