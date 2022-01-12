CricketNext

1-MIN READ

Watch: Virat Kohli Survives DRS Scare, Dean Elgar Not Impressed

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 79. (AFP Photo)

South Africa captain Dean Elgar wasn't happy.

On the opening day of the ongoing 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town, Dean Elgar was left disappointed with a DRS decision involving Virat Kohli. The incident took place when there was a huge caught-behind appeal against Kohli off Duanne Oliver.

Kohli was batting on 39 and had Rishabh Pant on the other end for company with the team’s scorecard reading 139/4. When the caught-behind appeal was made, the South African players were convinced that they had the Indian skipper dismissed but when the on-field decision was given as not out, the hosts called for a review.

Ultra-edge showed a minuscule spike when the ball passed the bat. But a slow-mo replay appeared to show that there was a gap between the ball and the bat.

A Twitter user in a series of tweets shared some instances that happened around and about the same time. When the third umpire gave his decision as not out, a video featured both the captains chatting in the middle, and a while later the South African captain Elgar was seen shaking his head in disappointment. In another clip, Kohli was also seen having a little chat with the Proteas players after DRS call went in his favour.

As the hosts kept the Indian innings at 223, Kohli top-scored with 79 for his side.

Though Cheteshwar Pujara got off to good start, unfortunately, his resistance ended on 43 after he was out caught-behind off Marco Jansen. Pant also played some good shots but couldn’t survive for long. In reply, South Africa finished the Day 1 on 17/1.

first published:January 12, 2022, 18:20 IST